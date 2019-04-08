|
LeRoy N. Brown
Delmont - LeRoy N. Brown, 76, of Delmont, passed away peacefully at home surrounded by loving family members. Born in Millville, LeRoy was retired from the State of New Jersey's Highway Department, working there over 17 years. He was a Navy veteran serving during the Viet Nam War.
LeRoy was a former member of the Millville Eagles Aerie #1836. He enjoyed woodworking and was a skilled auto mechanic. He also enjoyed fishing in the Delaware Bay.
LeRoy is survived by 2 sons: Steven and Richard; 4 daughters: Loraine Veach, Sharyn Wildin, Monica Brown and Holly Brown; brother: Leslie Brown; 5 sisters: Shirley Barretta, Joanne Morales (Nino), Mable Rodriguez, Connie Toro and Carmen Brown.
11 grandchildren and 20 ½ great grandchildren. He was predeceased by his wife, Grace Brown.
Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, April 10, 2019 at 8 PM in the Rocap Shannon Memorial Funeral Home, where friends may call from 6 PM. Burial will be private. Written condolences may be sent to: [email protected] or www.rocapshannon.com
Published in The Daily Journal on Apr. 8, 2019