Leroy Peterson
Minotola - Leroy Peterson age 79 of Minotola departed this life on March 20, 2019 at his residence. He was born in Denton, GA to Alberta (Watts) and Rayford Peterson. Coming from Vineland, he was a resident of the area for 51 years.
He was formerly employed by Scott Paper in Landisville.
He is survived by his wife Charlene L. (Johnson) Peterson; two daughters, Diane McAllister and Margaret Jones; 4 grandchildren; 4 great-grandchildren; and a host of family and friends.
Service will be 11am Saturday, March 30th at 1st Baptist Church, 320 Washington Ave, Richland; viewing 9am-11am. Interment will be in Cedar Hill Memorial Park. www.edwardsandsonfuner alhome.com
Published in The Daily Journal on Mar. 28, 2019