Services
Viewing
Saturday, Mar. 30, 2019
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
1st Baptist Church
320 Washington Ave
Richland, NJ
View Map
Send Flowers
Service
Saturday, Mar. 30, 2019
11:00 AM
1st Baptist Church
320 Washington Ave
Richland, NJ
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Leroy Peterson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Leroy Peterson

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Leroy Peterson Obituary
Leroy Peterson

Minotola - Leroy Peterson age 79 of Minotola departed this life on March 20, 2019 at his residence. He was born in Denton, GA to Alberta (Watts) and Rayford Peterson. Coming from Vineland, he was a resident of the area for 51 years.

He was formerly employed by Scott Paper in Landisville.

He is survived by his wife Charlene L. (Johnson) Peterson; two daughters, Diane McAllister and Margaret Jones; 4 grandchildren; 4 great-grandchildren; and a host of family and friends.

Service will be 11am Saturday, March 30th at 1st Baptist Church, 320 Washington Ave, Richland; viewing 9am-11am. Interment will be in Cedar Hill Memorial Park. www.edwardsandsonfuner alhome.com
Published in The Daily Journal on Mar. 28, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.