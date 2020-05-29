Leslie Brown
Leslie Brown

Millville - Leslie Lee Brown, age 69 of Millville formerly of Cleveland, GA, passed away May 25, 2020 in Inspira Hospital, Vineland.

Leslie had been a truck driver for most of his life and enjoyed DIY home improvement projects in his spare time. He was predeceased by his brothers, Vernon, LeRoy, Wayne, and Jimmy and a grandson Tony.

Leslie is survived by his son, David Brown (Mary); daughter, Michelle White; sisters, Shirley, Joanne, Connie, Mable, and Carmen; grandchildren, David, Jr., Dejah, Brielle, Dustin, Sr., Brooke, and Nicholas; great grandson Dustin, Jr. and many nieces and nephews.

Services were private at Barr Funeral Home.




Published in The Daily Journal from May 29 to May 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
