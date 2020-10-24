Leslie Pierce
- - Leslie Pierce, passed from this life on Sunday, October 18, 2020 at home, she was 66 years of age. She was born July 1, 1954 at Bridgeton Hospital to the late George E. and Grace T. (Milbourne) Collins, Senior. Leslie received her early elementary school education in the Morris Goodwin School system in Greenwich, NJ and was a graduate of the Bridgeton Senior High School class of 1974. In 1972, Leslie met Garfield J. Pierce Jr. and the two married on February 16, 1974. They were blessed with two beautiful daughters, Natica Charmaine and Dana Marie. For several years, Leslie maintained gainful employment in the Industrial Glass industry, working at Owens Illinois Glass Company of Bridgeton, NJ and Kimble Glass Company of Vineland, NJ. Leslie had a passion for physical fitness. She could always be seen doing her daily power walks on route 49. When you acknowledged her with the beep of your horn, she would give a quick wave without breaking her stride. Fitness was Leslie and Leslie was Fitness. The word "Fitness" and Leslie were synonymous with each other. Leslie's passion for physical fitness eventually led her to the ownership of her own fitness and aerobic studio, "Body By Leslie", which served two locations in Bridgeton, NJ. She was also employed by Tri City Health and Racquet Club in Vineland, NJ as a fitness instructor. Leslie loved children; she was also employed by Bridgeton Board of Education as a substitute teacher beginning at Cherry Street Elementary School then relocating to Bridgeton Middle School. She was loved by all her students. Prior to her health declining. she was lastly employed by Cumberland County Guidance Center located in Millville, NJ. Leslie was a regularly active member of the Millville Congregation Kingdom Hall of Jehovah's Witnesses. She found great joy in pioneering and sharing in the field ministry and attending annual assemblies and district conventions. Leslie always remained steadfast, reading Jehovah's word daily. She could often be heard singing or humming kingdom melodies and even on her brief or extended stays in the hospital she would share Jehovah's word with doctors, nurses, hospital staff and patients.
Leslie was a very giving person, not only did she give of herself but was willing to share what she had with others. Her greatest joy was being with her family, whatever the occasion. If it included music and dancing, she would be the first to hit the dance floor and you were guaranteed a dance with her. She also had a passion for cooking and baking which she got honestly from her mother affectionately known as Mom Grace. Whether it be a dish of baked lasagna or her legendary Toll House chocolate chip cookies, it was indeed a treat. Leslie's unconditional love for family extended beyond her children. She was the designated official babysitter and super nanny for three generations of nieces and nephews which included Eric, Terri, Kimmy, Bengi, Scotty, Terrence, Nicholas, and Kyle. She raised them with the same unconditional love she gave to her own daughters and other family friend's children as well. One of her nearest and dearest joys closest to her heart was the love she had for her grandsons, Osondu and Chinedu. They indeed were the center of all her joy. Leslie had so many genuine qualities for which it is very certain that Jehovah will reward her one day. Even in the midst of all her infirmities she knew that Jehovah and dedicating her life to him was the best thing that ever happened to her. She fought a good fight, and she kept her faith and now she has finished her course. Jehovah has promised her life everlasting in paradise, not only to her but to all of us who remain faithful to him. Leslie will always be remembered, will remain in our hearts, and that infectious smile will never be forgotten.
To cherish all of Leslie's memories are; her husband, Garfield J. Pierce, Jr. of Millville, NJ; her two daughters, Natica C. Pierce of Vineland, NJ and Dana M. (Justice Udoka) Ojukwu of Deerfield, NJ.; two brothers, her twin, Lester (Kathleen) Collins of Piles Grove, NJ and Nelson P. (Rosita) Thomas Jr. of Buffalo, NY; two grandsons, Osondu Chukwuemeka and Chinedu Ndubuisi Ojukwu of Deerfield, NJ; five sisters-in-law, Gloria Thomas of Bridgeton, NJ, Mona Collins and Riva Green both of Millville, NJ, Ruby Collins of Vineland, NJ, and Sherry (Clifton) Mosley of Lawnside, NJ; four brothers-in-law, Curtis Jeffrey (Yolanda) Pierce of Cape May, NJ, Maurice (Maria) Pierce of Millville, NJ, Emery (Lorna) Pierce of Lawnside, NJ and Charles Gregory (Mariluz) Pierce of Bridgeton, NJ and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, and so many friends. She was predeceased by; her parents, George E., Sr. and Grace T. (Milbourne) Collins; one sister, Freda M. (Thomas) Wright; three brothers, Nelson P. Thomas, Sr., Alonzo Thomas, George E. Collins, Jr and her father and mother in-law, Garfield J. (Saretta) Pierce, Sr.
We the family also give a sincere and special "Thank You" to Tammy Armstead-Osuagwu for all the support, love, and exceptional care and seeing to the comfort of my wife and our mother prior to her passing. Also, to the daughter of Tammy, Topaz Osuagwu, for brightening Aunt Leslie's day and drawing that beautiful picture for her. May Jehovah always keep you both in his embrace.
A visitation will be held at the PADGETT FUNERAL HOME, 1107 State Highway 77, Upper Deerfield Twp. on Wednesday evening, October 28th from 5 PM to 7 PM. Memorial services will be held at a later time and will be updated on the funeral home website when available. Due to current regulations associated with the Covid-19 healthcare situation, we are limited to 50 people within the funeral home at a time and the understanding and cooperation of the public is greatly appreciated. Written condolences can be sent to the family through the funeral home website at www.padgettfuneralhomes.com
.