Lester Lee Johnson Sr.



Lester Lee Johnson Sr. was born on July 25th 1963 to the late Elder Joseph W. and Sarah (Merritt) Johnson, in Bridgeton. He transitioned to his heavenly home on May 19th, 2020 surrounded by family.



Lester is survived by his loving and dedicated wife Angela of 36 years; his son Lester Jr. and wife Ashley; two grandchildren Lester III and Avery; his siblings Milton Johnson and wife Mia, Carlton Johnson and wife Florence, Glendon Johnson and wife Marie, Warren Johnson and wife Deta, Juanita Sease and husband Henry, Mary B. Underwood and husband Herbert; sister in-laws Warentta Johnson and Karen Johnson; mother in-law Agnes Burnett; a host of nephews, nieces, brother and sister in-laws, and cousins.



Lester was predeceased by his daughter Latrice Denise Johnson; parents Elder Joseph and Sarah Johnson; his brothers Leonard Johnson, Thomas Johnson, and Lawrence Johnson; sisters Mildred Pryor and Amelia Johnson-Currington; grandparents Sheridan and Belle Merritt; and father in-law Bishop King E. Burnett. Due to pandemic restrictions, a private memorial was held for Lester on May 30th, 2020.









