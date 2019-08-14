|
Lewis Burel Hannah
Vineland - 37 years old of Vineland, journeyed to be with his heavenly father on August 9, 2019, from internal injuries sustained in an automobile accident. He was born in Bridgeton and was named after his late grandfathers, Lewis P. Hannah, Jr. and Burel Parker.
Lewis accepted Christ at an early age and attended New Mount Calvary Baptist Church, Mays Landing, NJ and later joined Union Baptist Temple in Bridgeton. He graduated from Vineland High School in 2001. He attended Cumberland County College and Wilmington University and graduated with an Associate of Science and Bachelor of Science degrees respectfully, in 2008 and 2010.
He was employed at Woodbine Development Center first as a Cottage Training Technician from 2003 -2011 and promoted to a Behavior Support Technician in 2011 until his transition.
Lewis is survived by his three-year-old son, Donovan Darius, and his companion Shikira Cozart-Wilson; parents, Stanley, Sr. and Cynthia; two brothers, Stanley, Jr. and Jason. Grandmother, Essie Boose Hannah; and a host of relatives and many friends.
The celebration of Life and Journey Home will be 1pm Friday, August 16, 2019 at Union Baptist Temple, 30 MLK Jr. Way, Bridgeton; viewing 11am -1pm. Interment will be in Fordville Cemetery. www.edwardsandsonfuneralhome.com
The family requests that guest wear Philadelphia Eagles paraphernalia or Eagles green to honor Lewis and his love for the team.
Published in The Daily Journal on Aug. 14, 2019