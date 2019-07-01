|
Lewis Carini
Vineland - Lewis C. Carini 90, of Vineland passed away peacefully on Saturday June 29, 2019 in the Inspira Medical Center in Vineland after a brief illness. Born in Vineland to the late Louis H and Rose (Oronato) Carini, where he remained a life long resident. Lew was employed in the clothing industry in Vineland for several clothing companies as Foreman of the shops. He enjoyed attending gatherings at the Diamond Social, and Hickory Gun clubs whenever he had the chance. Recently his favorite times were those spent at breakfast, hanging out with his breakfast buddies. A lover of the outdoors; Lew liked, fishing, hunting, and crabbing, while at home he could be found watching old western movies on TV. Lew's special times were those spent with his family and friends.
He is survived by his wife, Rosalie (Puesi) Carini, Three sons; Lewis F. (Mayte), Todd (Deborah), and Frank (Josette). four grandchildren, Briana, Allison, Emilie and Frankie Carini. Also surviving is a brother, Frank "Tippy" Carini. A funeral home visitation will be held on Wednesday from 9:00 am to 11:00am at Rone Funeral Service, Vineland, followed by a service at 11:00 am. Interment will follow in Sacred Heart Cemetery, Vineland. ARRANGEMENTS are under the supervision of Rone Funeral Service, 1110 East Chestnut Avenue, Vineland, NJ 08360
Donations may be made in Lew's memory to the; New Jersey Veteran's Memorial Home, 524 North West Blvd., Vineland, NJ 08360
Published in The Daily Journal from July 1 to July 2, 2019