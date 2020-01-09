Resources
Lewis J. Tomlin

Lewis J. Tomlin Obituary
Lewis J. Tomlin

Haleyville - Lewis J. Tomlin, age 82, of Haleyville died Wednesday January 8, 2020 at home. Born in Port Elizabeth, NJ he was the son of the late Andrew and Rose Fitzgerald Tomlin and the husband of Betty Shapiro Tomlin.

Lew grew up in Port Elizabeth and resided in Haleyville the past 56 years. He was President of Tomlin Bros. Auto Body. Lew served in the National Guard as 2nd Lt., he was a Constable for Commercial Twp., he served over 40 years on the Commercial Twp. Board of Education, Lifetime member of the NRA, member of Shekinah Masonic Lodge #58 and Millville Elks Lodge #580. Lew enjoyed scuba diving in the Atlantic Ocean and riding his horses.

Surviving are his wife of 56 years Betty, daughter, Kim Horseman and her husband Bill, granddaughter Megan Robbins and her husband Brent, sister, Elaine, brothers, Ron, Paul, Richard and David, sister in law Helen Sharp, brother in law, Gary Shapiro and his wife Lynn, friend, Vicky Catlett, many nieces and nephews and his loving 4-legged companion Lewie.

Funeral Services and burial will be held privately for the family. In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to Mauricetown Fire Company P.O. Box 45 Mauricetown, NJ 08329, Port Norris Fire Company P.O. Box 115 Port Norris, NJ 08349, or Laurel Lake Fire Company P.O. Box 349 Millville, NJ 08332.
Published in The Daily Journal from Jan. 9 to Jan. 10, 2020
