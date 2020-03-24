|
Lewis Robert Newman
Vineland - Lewis Robert Newman passed away from this life peacefully on March 20, 2020 at his home in Vineland, N.J., with the calm presence of his wife Denise by his side.
Born in Oceanside, New York on the 11th of January 1952, Lewis was first-born to Anita B. Newman and the late Robert H. Newman. He excelled academically, culminating in a Masters Degree in Engineering from the Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute in 1975. He put his skills to work first at Colt Industries in Pittsburgh, Penn. before a move to Washington, D.C. where he co-founded a software firm, and worked briefly at the U.S. Dept. of the Interior. His work there, with the Bureau of Indian Affairs, was indicative of his sincere interest in social justice. Later, Lewis joined Kimble Glass in Vineland, N.J., retiring in 2008 as Director of Logistics.
Lewis was known for his lifelong love of the New York Yankees, watching nearly every game of the season. A perfect day for Lew would include catching a game at Yankee Stadium, having a cold beer and a hot dog (or three), while painstakingly filling in a baseball scorecard. He loved books and movies, and was an avid reader of non-fiction, with interests in history, politics, and social issues. He was an accomplished clarinet and guitar player. One of his regular pleasures was completing the New York Times crossword puzzle.
In retirement Lewis and Denise enjoyed trips with family to Boynton Beach, Fla., Block Island, R.I., and New Orleans, La. He enjoyed gourmet food, and relished planning his restaurant trips - often studying the menu ahead of time. His meticulous nature was on display when preparing a meal. No one diced an onion with such precision, whether for his seafood risotto, or his homemade sloppy joes.
Lewis' witty and dry sense of humor will be missed, and also the sensitive and tender nature it belied. He cherished the photographs taken with his newborn grandchildren, adorning them with silly captions.
Lewis is survived by his wife of 27 years Denise, his mother-in-law Jean Hennessey, sister-in-law Karen Martin and his 2 step-daughters; Nicole Bruntz and husband Michael and Amy Cotto and husband Ryan. Along with his five grandchildren, and a beloved great nephew, he also leaves his mother, Anita Newman and step-father Joseph Gsell, three siblings, Christine Coradi and her partner Ronald Pizzella, Paul Newman and wife Marilee, and Barbara Ehrenfels and husband Christian, along with seven nieces and nephews.
With care and concern for all during this pandemic, funeral services are private. A memorial celebration of Lewis' life will be held and announced at a later date. Please share your condolences and tributes for the family at www.wbfuneralhome.com.
Arrangements are in the care of Wainwright-Bernhardt Funeral Home, Vineland.
Published in The Daily Journal from Mar. 24 to Mar. 25, 2020