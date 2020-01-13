|
Liduvina Ruiz
Vineland - Liduvina Ruiz, age 61 of Vineland, passed away peacefully on Monday, January 13, 2020, at home surrounded by her family and friends.
She was born in Yauco, PR to Alfredo Ruiz and the late Etilde Lugo. Liduvina worked at B&B Poultry factory and enjoyed sharing time with her family and friends.
She was predeceased by her mother and by her niece, Julia Quintana.
Liduvina leaves behind to cherish her memory, her father, Alfredo Ruiz Sr. of Guanica, PR, her 2 daughters; Brenda Lee Alvarez and Wanda Alvarez Gonzalez (Miguel), all of Vineland. Her 2 sisters; Carmen Diaz and Armita Quintana of Yonkers, NY and her 2 brothers; Alfredo Ruiz Jr. of Vineland and Elizer Ruiz of Yonkers, NY. Along with many nieces, nephews, cousins, uncles and aunts.
The funeral service will be held on Thursday, Jan. 16th at 7:00 pm at the Wainwright-Bernhardt Funeral Home, 1024 E. Landis Ave. Vineland, with Rev. Janette Vazquez officiating. Family and friends may gather from 6:00-8:00 pm. Interment will be private.
Condolences may be shared with the family at www.wbfuneralhome.com
Arrangements are in the care of Wainwright-Bernhardt Funeral Home, Vineland.
Published in The Daily Journal from Jan. 13 to Jan. 14, 2020