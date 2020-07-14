Lieselotte Annamaria (Reuter) Geisser
Vineland - Lieselotte Annamaria (Reuter) Geisser, age 90 of Vineland, passed away peacefully on Sunday, July 12, 2020 at Bishop McCarthy Residence, Vineland.
Born in Germany on July 23, 1929 to the late Franz Reuter and Maria (Lessing) Reuter, Lieselotte emigrated to the USA through the gates of Ellis Island in 1952, where her name remains etched in the memorial wall. Prior to her retirement, she was employed by the city of Vineland as a home health aide. Lieselotte was a longtime member of the Redeemer Lutheran Church of Vineland and a past member of the Bethlehem Lutheran Church in Dorothy, NJ. She loved to travel, especially to Germany to visit with family and enjoyed camping and sharing time with her family. While a resident at Bishop McCarthy, Lieselotte would attend church every day and never missed a game of Bingo.
She was predeceased by her daughter Linda Geisser Forsman and by her son-in-law Chester Baer.
Lieselotte is survived by her loving children; Charlotte Geisser Baer, Susan Geisser Kowalski, Heidi Geisser Flebbe and her husband Tom and Martin Geisser and his wife Lauren. Her 12 grandchildren; James Baer, Robert Baer, Michael Kowalski Jr., Amy Kowalski McKenny (Steve), Tommy Flebbe Jr. (Angela), Brian Flebbe (Kimberly), Kevin Flebbe (Jess), Christopher Geisser (Molly), Caitlin Geisser, Cody Geisser (Ariana), Zachary Forsman (Colby) and Samantha Forsman Schubert (Chris). Along with her 12 great-grandchildren; Christina Baer (Josh), Tyler, Brook and Andrew Kowalski, Giana Ruscica, Lucas and Nico Flebbe, Payton, Ethan and Teddi Jean Flebbe, Caiden Geisser and Aiden Forsman Bruce and her 2 great-great-grandchildren, Genevieve and Gabriel Baer Chance.
A graveside service will be held on Thursday, July 16th at 11:00 am at the Bethlehem Lutheran Church Cemetery, 12th Ave. Dorothy. Masks and social distancing will be required.
Donations in memory of Lieselotta may be made to the Lutheran Church of the Redeemer, 2384 E. Landis Ave. Vineland, NJ 08361.
