Lillian Ketcham
Lillian Ketcham 89 of Vineland, New Jersey passed away on Tuesday, June 23, 2020 peacefully in her home.

Lillian was born in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. She graduated from Alleghany High School in 1948. After graduation Lillian moved to Washington, DC and worked as a secretary at the Pentagon, where she met her husband, John. In 1958 Lillian moved to Vineland, New Jersey and was employed for 26 years as a secretary with Prudential Life Insurance.

Lillian enjoyed bowling, photography, and traveling. She took trips to places here in the United States as well as other countries. Lillian also took the trip of a lifetime to China. Lillian enjoyed games of any kind, especially when she was with her family. She was always interested in new technology, her gadgets as she called them gave her as much enjoyment as frustration.

Lillian will be remembered as a loving aunt, a kind friend, and to all who knew her, an extremely independent woman.

She will be missed by all who knew her especially sister-in-Law, Isabelle Ketcham and sister-in-law, Alice Schoener; niece, Sylvia and husband, Jay Deiner; niece, Susan and husband Michael Mettetal; nephew, Dan Ketcham, nephew, James Ketcham Jr. and wife Jennifer and also several great-nephews and great-nieces.

Lillian was predeceased by her husband John; her parents, Eugenio and Rose Caputo,

brothers, Adam Caputo, Albert Caputo, Fred Caputo, and Eugene Caputo and sister, Sarah Dalesandro.

Funeral services will be private for the family. Burial will be in Pittsburgh, Pa. Arrangements are by DeMarco-Luisi Funeral Home, 2755 S. Lincoln Ave., Vineland.

In lieu of flowers for those who wish memorial contributions can be made to the Veterans Memorial Home -Vineland, Recreation Fund, 524 NW Blvd, Vineland, NJ 08360. Memories, thoughts and prayers may be extended to the family by visiting dlfuneral.com.






Published in The Daily Journal from Jun. 26 to Jun. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Demarco-Luisi Funeral Home
2755 South Lincoln Ave
Vineland, NJ 08361
(856) 691-0929
