Lillian L. Parent
Lillian L. Parent

Millville - Early Tuesday morning, September 1, 2020, Lillian L. Parent, 83 (nee Norbury), of Millville, passed away peacefully at home where she was surrounded by her loving family. Lill was born in Millville and was a lifelong resident.

She retired from Wheaton Industries where she was a packer. She will always be fondly remembered as the Avon Lady, selling Avon products for over 20 years to family and friends. She enjoyed having lunch with her long time friend, Mary Robinson.

Lill's true passion was seeing her family together playing board games during family outings and spending quality time with her grand and great grandchildren.

Mrs. Parent is survived by 3 sons: Edwin (Butch) J. Jr. (Cheryl), Brian(Scott) S. Sr. (Rita) and Donald K. (Melissa); daughter: Sue L. Holmes (Willie) with whom she resided; brother: Donald Norbury; 15 grandchildren and 29 great grandchildren and several nieces and nephews.

She was predeceased by her husband: Edwin(Sonny) J. Sr.; daughter: Rebecca(Becky); granddaughter: Lisa; brother: Otley Norbury III; sisters: Lucille Davidson (Warren), Betty Genthner(Phil) and Lois Norbury; parents: Otley & Reba Norbury.

Services will be private at the convenience of the family. Written condolences may be sent to: rocapshannon@aol.com or visit our web: www.rocapshannon.com




Published in The Daily Journal from Sep. 2 to Sep. 3, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Rocap Shannon Memorial Funeral Home - Millville
24 North Second Street
Millville, NJ 08332
(856) 825-0781
