Lillian L. Parent
Lillian L. Parent

Millville - Lillian L. Parent, 83 (nee Norbury) of Millville passed away peacefully at home on Tuesday, September 1, 2020. Lillian was born in Millville and was a lifelong resident.

She is survived by 3 sons: Edwin (Butch) J. Jr (Cheryl); Brian S. Sr (Rita) and Donald K. (Melissa); daughter: Sue L. Holmes (Willie); brother: Donald Norbury; 15 grandchildren & 29 great grandchildren.

Lillian was predeceased by her husband, Edwin J. Sr; daughter: Rebecca; granddaughter: Lisa; brother: Otley C. Norbury III; sisters: Lucille Davidson (Warren), Betty Genthner (Phil) and Lois Norbury; her parents: Otley C. Jr & Reba (Kears) Norbury.

A Memorial service will be held on Saturday, October 3, 2020 in the Cumberland County Community Church, 1800 East Broad St, Millville, NJ at 12 Noon. Written condolences may be sent to; rocapshannon@aol.com or visit our web; www.rocapshannon.com




Published in The Daily Journal from Sep. 29 to Oct. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
3
Memorial service
12:00 PM
Cumberland County Community Church
Funeral services provided by
Rocap Shannon Memorial Funeral Home - Millville
24 North Second Street
Millville, NJ 08332
(856) 825-0781
