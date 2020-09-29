Lillian L. Parent
Millville - Lillian L. Parent, 83 (nee Norbury) of Millville passed away peacefully at home on Tuesday, September 1, 2020. Lillian was born in Millville and was a lifelong resident.
She is survived by 3 sons: Edwin (Butch) J. Jr (Cheryl); Brian S. Sr (Rita) and Donald K. (Melissa); daughter: Sue L. Holmes (Willie); brother: Donald Norbury; 15 grandchildren & 29 great grandchildren.
Lillian was predeceased by her husband, Edwin J. Sr; daughter: Rebecca; granddaughter: Lisa; brother: Otley C. Norbury III; sisters: Lucille Davidson (Warren), Betty Genthner (Phil) and Lois Norbury; her parents: Otley C. Jr & Reba (Kears) Norbury.
A Memorial service will be held on Saturday, October 3, 2020 in the Cumberland County Community Church, 1800 East Broad St, Millville, NJ at 12 Noon. Written condolences may be sent to; rocapshannon@aol.com or visit our web; www.rocapshannon.com