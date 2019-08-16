|
|
Lily Faye Van Gilder
Gorham - Lily Faye Van Gilder, 86, passed away on August 11, 2019 at Maine Medical Center. She was born February 12, 1933, a daughter of Edgar and Achaia (Bishop) Harris.
Faye grew up in Millville, New Jersey, graduating from Millville High School in the class of 1950. On April 20, 1962, she married Dale Van Gilder and together they made their home in New Jersey until moving to Maine in 1975. She was employed at various insurance agencies as an insurance claims adjuster and in her spare time, she loved to read.
Above all, Faye was completely devoted to her family as a wife, mother and grandmother.
She is survived by her husband, Dale Van Gilder; her sons, Robert Van Gilder and his fiancé, Diane Knowlen, and James Van Gilder and his wife, Amy; grandchildren, Jeni McLellan and her husband Mike, Jillian Schilp, Caleb Van Gilder, William Schilp, and Sydney Van Gilder; as well as numerous nieces and nephews.
She was predeceased by her parents, and her sisters, Sophie Fithian, Ruth Loper, and Louise Thompson.
A period of visitation will be held on Friday, August 16, 2019 from 2pm to 3pm at the Westbrook Chapel of Dolby Blais & Segee, 35 Church Street, Westbrook, ME 04092 where a brief service will be held at 3pm. There will also be a period of visitation on Tuesday, August 20, from 10am to 11am at the Rocap Shannon Memorial Funeral Home, 24 North Second Street, Millville, New Jersey 08332 where a service will be held at 11am. Burial will follow at the Haleyville Methodist Cemetery. To express condolences or participate in Faye's online tribute, please visit www.DolbyBlaisSegee.com, or visit the web site at: www.rocapshannon.com.
Published in The Daily Journal on Aug. 16, 2019