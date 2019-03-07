Services
Memorial service
Saturday, Mar. 23, 2019
10:00 AM
Zion United Methodist Church
Dividing Creek, NJ
Lincoln Gifford Obituary
Lincoln Gifford

Dividing Creek - Lincoln Gifford 92, of Dividing Creek died Saturday March 2, 2019 at Inspira Healthcare in Vineland. Born in New Bedford, MA he was the son of the late Paul and Dorothy Beetle Gifford and the husband of the late Ruth E. Cobb Gifford.

Lincoln was retired from Pennsylvania Glass Sand Co. in Newport as a mechanic. He was a lifetime member of the Dividing Creek Historical Society. Lincoln attended Zion United Methodist Church in Dividing Creek and was a youth leader at First United Methodist Church in Port Norris. He enjoyed photography, wood working, playing baseball and umpiring baseball games.

Surviving are his children, Phillip, Richard, and Wanda Gifford, grandchildren, Samuel (Deborah), Bernadette Blue (Michael), Tabitha, David (Allie), step grandsons Louis & Jessie, step granddaughters, Jamie, Layla, & Luella, great-grandchildren, Austin, Mason, Julian & Gianna, and many nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his sister, Edna L. Thoen, brothers, Edwin S. "Eddie" Gifford, Irving Gifford, daughter-in-law, Brenda Spencer Gifford, and his granddaughter's boyfriend Thomas Hughes.

A memorial service will be held at the Zion United Methodist Church Main Street Dividing Creek on Saturday March 23, 2019 at 10:00 AM.

To email condolences and or tributes please visit www.hoffmanfuneralhomes.net.
Published in The Daily Journal on Mar. 7, 2019
