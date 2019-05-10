Services
Celebration of Life
Saturday, May 18, 2019
3:00 PM
the home of Alisha & Bryan Olson
Newport, TN - Linda Dixon 74, went home to be with the Lord Friday, May 3, 2019. She was preceded in death by her parents father, Virgil Dewitt Webb; mother, Ruth Ann Paten; sister, Delores Paten. She is survived by her daughter, Alisha Olson (Bryan); sons, Paul Dixon; Bryan Dixon; sisters, Tessa Ficcaglia (Mike); Pamela Joe Paten; brother, John Webb; special grandsons, Ryan and Timothy Olson; along with (1) niece, (3) nephews, (5) grandchildren, (6) great-grandchildren. A Celebration of Linda's Life will be held at the home of Alisha & Bryan Olson on May 18, 2019 at 3:00 P.M. Arrangements provided by Resthaven Memorial Gardens (www.rest havenmemorialgar dens.com)
Published in The Daily Journal on May 10, 2019
