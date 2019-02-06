Services
Demarco-Luisi Funeral Home
2755 South Lincoln Ave
Vineland, NJ 08361
(856) 691-0929
Visitation
Friday, Feb. 8, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Demarco-Luisi Funeral Home
2755 South Lincoln Ave
Vineland, NJ 08361
View Map
Service
Friday, Feb. 8, 2019
11:00 AM
Demarco-Luisi Funeral Home
2755 South Lincoln Ave
Vineland, NJ 08361
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Linda Gonzalez
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Linda (Stormes) Gonzalez


1944 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Linda (Stormes) Gonzalez Obituary
Linda (Stormes) Gonzalez

Vineland - Linda (Stormes) Gonzalez, 74, passed away peacefully surrounded by her loving family on February 2, 2019 at Inspira Medical Center in Vineland, NJ. Linda was born on June 21, 1944. She was preceded in death by her mother, Margaret (Stormes) Podvarko.

She is survived by her children, Lisa (Stormes) Morales, Mark Stormes and his wife Carolyn and Brian Stormes; 2 sisters, Cindy Plies and Chrissy Esposito; 9 grandchildren, 13 great grandchildren and many nieces and nephews.

Linda enjoyed going to the lake, bingo, and anything Native American. But, her greatest joy was spending time with her family. She was a florist for over 20 years in Millville, NJ.

Family and friends will be received on Friday, February 8, 2019 at DeMarco-Luisi Funeral Home 2755 S. Lincoln Ave, Vineland NJ from 10am to 11am with a service to follow at 11am. Linda will be laid to rest at Mt. Pleasant Cemetery in Millville, NJ. Memories, thoughts and prayers may be extended to the family by visiting dlfuneral.com.
Published in The Daily Journal on Feb. 6, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.