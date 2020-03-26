|
Linda L. Livingston
Vineland - Linda L. Livingston 62 of Vineland departed this life on March 20, 2020 at her residence. She was born in Clinton, NJ.
She retired from Vineland Developmental Center. She was a member of St. Paul Baptist Church, Vineland.
She is survived by her husband, Ronnie Livingston; four children, Damien Wright, Talena Wright, Rashaad Fields and Quasheema Holloway; 15 grandchildren; siblings, Evelyn Dingle, Emily Cannon, Anna Alexander, Charles Wright and Eloise Lloyd; and a host of family and friends. She was predeceased by parents Arsean and Lena Cannon.
Memorial service will be held at a later date. The interment will be in Fordville Cemetery. www.edwardsandsonfuneralhome.com
Published in The Daily Journal from Mar. 26 to Mar. 27, 2020