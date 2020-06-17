Linda M. Morris
Vineland - Linda (Manaresi) Morris passed away peacefully at home, surrounded by family, on June 9, 2020, she was 70 years old. She will be truly missed by all who knew her.
She was born on November 5, 1949 and lived in Vineland her whole life. She was a graduate of Vineland High School, class of 1968. After high school she went to the New York School of Design for pattern making.
She went on to work at Prudential in Millville, and then at the Sears store in Vineland for 20 years. Her last job, and the one she enjoyed most, was at the VHS North building as the attendance lady. A whole generation passed by her desk and she made a lasting impression on many. Linda was a devoted wife, sister, mother, grandmother, and friend. She enjoyed nothing more than spending time with her daughters and grandchildren, and traveling with her husband, Bill. She loved the company of her friends and extended family. She had an unforgettable laugh, and an unforgettable style. She had an outfit for every day of the week with shoes to match. Her favorite hobby was sewing; one year she made an apron for everyone she knew. Linda was a great cook and baked for anyone who needed it. She loved chocolate and would always save room for ice cream.
She is survived by her husband, Bill, of 47 years; her daughter, Jessica Muzzarelli of Buena, her husband Mike, and son, Anthony; her daughter, Rebecca Tasso of Vineland, her husband Scott, and two daughters, Olive and Nerina; her widowed sister Carol (Earl) Bradford of Millville; her brother Eugene Manaresi of Avon, Connecticut, and his wife Jeannette; her sister in law Louise Jones of Millville and her husband Warren Jones; her sister in law Patty Curran of Washington, D.C. and her husband John Curran. She is also survived by many cousins, nieces, and nephews, and even more friends. Linda is predeceased by her mother Theresa (Capabianco) Manaresi and her father Anthony Manaresi.
Funeral services will be private for the family. A memorial service will be scheduled at a later date.
Donations can be made to the American Cancer Society and the National Breast Cancer Foundation.
Arrangements are under the direction of Christy Funeral Home, Millville.
Memories and expressions of sympathy for Linda M. Morris may be shared on the Obituary Tribute Wall at www.christyfuneralservice.com.
Vineland - Linda (Manaresi) Morris passed away peacefully at home, surrounded by family, on June 9, 2020, she was 70 years old. She will be truly missed by all who knew her.
She was born on November 5, 1949 and lived in Vineland her whole life. She was a graduate of Vineland High School, class of 1968. After high school she went to the New York School of Design for pattern making.
She went on to work at Prudential in Millville, and then at the Sears store in Vineland for 20 years. Her last job, and the one she enjoyed most, was at the VHS North building as the attendance lady. A whole generation passed by her desk and she made a lasting impression on many. Linda was a devoted wife, sister, mother, grandmother, and friend. She enjoyed nothing more than spending time with her daughters and grandchildren, and traveling with her husband, Bill. She loved the company of her friends and extended family. She had an unforgettable laugh, and an unforgettable style. She had an outfit for every day of the week with shoes to match. Her favorite hobby was sewing; one year she made an apron for everyone she knew. Linda was a great cook and baked for anyone who needed it. She loved chocolate and would always save room for ice cream.
She is survived by her husband, Bill, of 47 years; her daughter, Jessica Muzzarelli of Buena, her husband Mike, and son, Anthony; her daughter, Rebecca Tasso of Vineland, her husband Scott, and two daughters, Olive and Nerina; her widowed sister Carol (Earl) Bradford of Millville; her brother Eugene Manaresi of Avon, Connecticut, and his wife Jeannette; her sister in law Louise Jones of Millville and her husband Warren Jones; her sister in law Patty Curran of Washington, D.C. and her husband John Curran. She is also survived by many cousins, nieces, and nephews, and even more friends. Linda is predeceased by her mother Theresa (Capabianco) Manaresi and her father Anthony Manaresi.
Funeral services will be private for the family. A memorial service will be scheduled at a later date.
Donations can be made to the American Cancer Society and the National Breast Cancer Foundation.
Arrangements are under the direction of Christy Funeral Home, Millville.
Memories and expressions of sympathy for Linda M. Morris may be shared on the Obituary Tribute Wall at www.christyfuneralservice.com.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Daily Journal from Jun. 17 to Jun. 19, 2020.