Linda R. (Innocenti) Biagi
Vineland - Linda R. (Innocenti) Biagi, age 88 of Vineland, went to be with the Lord on Monday, February 10th, 2020 in Jefferson Hospital; Washington Township, surrounded by her loving family.
Linda was born in Vineland to the late Renalto and Anna (Lacardi) Innocenti and she lived in Vineland all her life.
She was owner/operator with her late husband Henry, of Tessieri's Market in Vineland.
Linda loved knitting and caring for animals.
Linda was predeceased by her husband Henry J. Biagi in 2010.
She is survived by her loving son, Michael A. Biagi of Williamstown and two granddaughters, Lindsay D. Frederico and her husband Joseph of Williamstown and Amanda L. Nieves and her husband Rafael of Audubon. Also two great-grandchildren, Sophie and Rafael.
A private burial will be held in Sacred Heart Cemetery, Vineland.
Donations in Linda's memory may be sent to South Jersey Regional Animal Shelter. 1244 N. Delsea Drive Vineland, NJ 08360
Please visit wbfuneralhome.com to send online condolences to the family.
Arrangements are by the WAINWRIGHT-BERNHARDT Funeral Home, Vineland.
Published in The Daily Journal from Feb. 10 to Feb. 11, 2020