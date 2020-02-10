Services
WAINWRIGHT-BERNHARDT FUNERAL HOME - Vineland
1024 E. LANDIS AVE.
Vineland, NJ 08360
(856) 691-0781
Resources
More Obituaries for Linda Biagi
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Linda R. (Innocenti) Biagi

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Linda R. (Innocenti) Biagi Obituary
Linda R. (Innocenti) Biagi

Vineland - Linda R. (Innocenti) Biagi, age 88 of Vineland, went to be with the Lord on Monday, February 10th, 2020 in Jefferson Hospital; Washington Township, surrounded by her loving family.

Linda was born in Vineland to the late Renalto and Anna (Lacardi) Innocenti and she lived in Vineland all her life.

She was owner/operator with her late husband Henry, of Tessieri's Market in Vineland.

Linda loved knitting and caring for animals.

Linda was predeceased by her husband Henry J. Biagi in 2010.

She is survived by her loving son, Michael A. Biagi of Williamstown and two granddaughters, Lindsay D. Frederico and her husband Joseph of Williamstown and Amanda L. Nieves and her husband Rafael of Audubon. Also two great-grandchildren, Sophie and Rafael.

A private burial will be held in Sacred Heart Cemetery, Vineland.

Donations in Linda's memory may be sent to South Jersey Regional Animal Shelter. 1244 N. Delsea Drive Vineland, NJ 08360

Please visit wbfuneralhome.com to send online condolences to the family.

Arrangements are by the WAINWRIGHT-BERNHARDT Funeral Home, Vineland.
Published in The Daily Journal from Feb. 10 to Feb. 11, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Linda's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -