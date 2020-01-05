Resources
North Cape May - Linda R. Carter, 68, of North Cape May, passed away on January 2, 2020. Linda was born in Vineland, NJ to Gennaro J. Costa Sr. and Rita E. (Federico) Costa. She was employed as an office manager for Walmart Corporation in various locations. Linda loved to travel and enjoyed spending time with her granddaughter and great grandchildren.

Linda is survived by her mother Rita Costa, her daughter Tina Dubois, brother, Gennaro J. Costa Jr, her 3 sisters, Judy Mangiaracina, Anna Pasquale and Nancy Kaszas. Granddaughter Monica Kaslon, 2 great- grandchildren Mya and Milani and life long friend Olga Kinnear.

Contributions can be made in Linda's memory to the American Diabetes Association and condolences can be shared at www.EvoyFuneralHome.com
Published in The Daily Journal from Jan. 5 to Jan. 6, 2020
