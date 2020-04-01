|
|
Linwood Byron "Lenny" Kitzmiller
Millville - Linwood Byron "Lenny" Kitzmiller, 56, of Millville passed away unexpectedly on Tuesday, March 31, 2020. Lenny was born in Millville and was a lifelong resident. Lenny graduated from Millville High School, Class of 1982.
He worked at Bridor USA, a wholesale bakery, located in Vineland.
Lenny enjoyed watching NASCAR at his favorite track in Dover. He also enjoyed fishing on the Maurice River and the Delaware Bay. Lenny was always ready to party and had a great sense of humor.
He is survived by a brother: Harry Kitzmiller (Cathy); sister: Michele "Shelley" Durand (Dan); niece: Kelsey Kitzmiller; 2 nephews: Kyle Kitzmiller and Brad Durand.
A Celebration of Life service will be announced at a later date. Written condolences may be sent to: [email protected] or visit our web at: www.rocapshannon.com
Published in The Daily Journal from Apr. 1 to Apr. 2, 2020