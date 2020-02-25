|
Lisa Castellini
Vineland - Lisa Castellini (nee Godfrey), 55, of S. Vineland, NJ, passed away unexpectedly on Sunday morning, February 23, 2020.
Lisa was born in Bridgeton to Cora (Harrelson) and the late William Godfrey on July 9th, 1964. She was a graduate of Cumberland Regional, Class of 1982. Lisa enjoyed a diverse career in agriculture that spanned over 10 years. During that time, she was employed by the Federal Department of Agriculture, Vineland Produce Auction, and State Department of Agriculture. She most enjoyed her time working at the State Department as an agricultural products agent for Jersey Fresh. Throughout her career, Lisa battled a severe form of the rare illness Scleroderma, which forced her to retire from the State Department in 2004.
Lisa will be remembered as a bright soul who lived life to the fullest. She enjoyed good times with her friends and family and loved to make people laugh. She was a dedicated wife and mother and always made sure everyone was taken care of. Above all else, Lisa loved being Nana to her 8 grandbabies.
Lisa is survived by her loving husband of 18 years, Gregory Castellini; daughter and son-in-law, Kristy and Brian Bertonazzi; mother, Cora Harrelson; stepdaughter, Kerri (Joe) Wereszynski; stepsons, Nick (Annaliese), AJ (Chelsea), and Michael (Jesalyn) Castellini; beloved grandchildren, Braxton, Gardner, Benjamin, Stella, Smith, Ziggy, Isabella, and Thatcher.
She is predeceased by her father, William Godfrey, and her dearly beloved stepfather, Wynnfield Harrelson.
Relatives and friends will be received on Thursday, February 27th, from 6pm to 9pm and again on Friday, February 28th, from 9am to 11am with funeral services to follow at 11am at DeMarco-Luisi Funeral Home, 2755 S. Lincoln Ave, Vineland, NJ, 08361. Lisa will be laid to rest at Sacred Heart Cemetery, E. Walnut Rd., Vineland, NJ. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Scleroderma Foundation (300 Rosewood Drive, Suite 105, Danvers, MA 01923), or to (262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, TN 38105) Memories, thoughts and prayers may be extended to the family by visiting dlfuneral.com
Published in The Daily Journal from Feb. 25 to Feb. 27, 2020