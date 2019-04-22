|
Lizabeth (Allewelt) Sarles
Englewood, FL - Lizabeth (Allewelt) Sarles, 59, of Englewood Florida, formerly of Vineland, passed away on April 9,2019, at home after a valiant fight again pancreatic cancer. She was recently under the care of Hospice.
Beth was born in Gowanda, N.Y. to Richard and Doris Allewelt on September 30, 1959. She was the loving wife of Robert Sarles who survives her. In addition she is survived by her mother, Doris Allewelt of Vineland, brothers, Richard Allewelt of Aiken, S.C. and Thomas and wife Gina of Millville, N.J., niece Heather Allewelt, M.D. of Orlando, Florida and Nephew Michael Allewelt of Aiken, S.C. She was predeceased by her father, Richard.
After graduating from West Virginia University with a degree in economics she went on to earn her Masters Degree in City Planning at Rutgers University. She continued her career in New York City in the Office of Management and Budget. It was there that she met her loving husband of 26 years. After retirement they began their "second life" living happily in Florida.
Beth and her husband enjoyed playing tennis together. Beth was a lover of books, a voracious reader, and played an active part in the Sarasota County Library System. She was a faithful member of St. David's Episcopal Church in Englewood, where a memorial service ill be held on April 23rd. Interment will take place at a later date in Sarasota Veterans Memorial Cemetery.
Published in The Daily Journal on Apr. 22, 2019