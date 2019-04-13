|
|
Lloyd C. Ronchetti Sr.
Vineland - Lloyd C. Ronchetti Sr., 100, passed away peacefully on April 11, 2019 at home surrounded by his family. Lloyd was born in Vineland to the late Samuel and Theresa (Viana) Ronchetti Sr. on November 28, 1918 and was a lifelong Vineland resident. He attended Vineland public schools and worked at Kimble Glass prior to going into the service in 1944. There he served during WWII attached to the Army's 43rd Infantry Division in New Guinea, Philippines and Japan where he was awarded the Purple Heart. After his return home in 1946, Lloyd opened a flower shop with his good friend John Dryer. After two years he tried other ventures until opening Ronchetti's Sinclair Service which he owned and operated for over 15 years. His involvement with the Vineland Fire Department began with the Main Avenue Fire Company (eventually becoming Company #4) where he served as chief for 10 years prior to becoming part-time fire director in 1960 and was appointed the first full time director in 1969. He continued until his retirement in 1985. He was also a member with the NJ State Exempt Fireman's Association. He also served as State President in 1977-1978, NJ State Fire Chiefs Association and the NY State Fire Chiefs Association. Lloyd's community activities included South Jersey Chairman of Muscular Dystrophy campaigns, he also held office in the Lions Club, Moose Club and Knights of Columbus. He was also a member of the Diamond Social Club, Recreation Club, VFW, American Legion, Elks, North Italy Club and Navy Club. He was involved with starting what is now known as the Babe Ruth League in Vineland and was 4th Ward leader of the Vineland Republican Party. He is survived by his son & daughter-in-law, Lloyd Jr. and Candace Ronchetti; daughter & son-in-law, Denise and Mitch Troth; grandchildren, Krista Condell (Todd); Shara Smith (Norman); Denise Lugo (Daniel); Michael Ronchetti (Joanne Bayuga); 10 great-grandchildren; 1 great-great-grandson. Lloyd was predeceased by his wife of 58 years, Evelyn (Tarozzi) Ronchetti and his parents, Samuel and Theresa (Viana) Ronchetti Sr. and his brother & sister-in-law, Samuel Jr. and Marie Ronchetti. Funeral home visitations will be held on Tuesday evening from 6pm to 9pm and again on Wednesday morning from 9am to 10am followed by a funeral service held at 10:00 am from Rone Funeral Service, 1110 East Chestnut Avenue, Vineland. Interment will follow in Siloam Cemetery, Vineland. ARRANGEMENTS are under the supervision of Rone Funeral Service, 1110 East Chestnut Avenue, Vineland, NJ 08360. In lieu of flowers donations in memory of Lloyd may be made to: Lloyd Ronchetti Scholarship Fund: to the address of the C/O Vineland Fire Headquarters, 110 N. Fourth Street, Vineland NJ 08360. To send online condolences please visit our website at www.RONEFUNERALSERVICE.com.
Published in The Daily Journal from Apr. 13 to Apr. 15, 2019