Lloyd T. Deckman
Port Norris - Lloyd T. Deckman 73, of Port Norris died suddenly at home on Saturday February 23, 2019. Born in Huntington, NY he was the son of the late Mary Alyce Meehan Cusick and the husband of Joanne Schram Deckman. Lloyd was formerly of Smithtown, NY and resided in Port Norris the past 32 years.
He was s US Army Veteran. Lloyd enjoyed restoring cars, fishing and was a member of the Garden State 50's Car Club.
Surviving are his wife Joanne Deckman, children, Jacqueline Strang (Jorge), Renne Sheppard (Teddy), and Thomas P. Deckman (Alison), ex son in law, Ed Meehan (Margaret), brother, Pete Deckman, 6 grandchildren and 7 great grandchildren. He was predeceased by his son, Thomas Raymond Deckman, and sister, Joan Patterson.
A celebration of life will be held at a later date.
Published in The Daily Journal on Feb. 27, 2019