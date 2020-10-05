Lois Battistini
Estell Manor - Lois (Chalow) Battistini, earned her wings surrounded by loved on October 3, 2020 after a courageous battle with cancer. She married John J. Battistini, Jr., her best friend and the love of her life in 1961. She was a long-time resident of Estell Manor where she worked side by side with her husband for more than 50 years, having never known two people with a stronger bond. Lois was an incredibly strong and independent woman who worked hard her entire life, but it was her family that truly held the key to her heart and happiness. She was an amazing wife, mother, grandmother, sister, aunt and friend. She was a role model and the rock of the family who was always more concerned about others than herself. She enjoyed cooking, dancing and traveling with family and friend, but her passion was spending time with her family. Lois adored her Grandchildren and Great Grandchildren and spent time with them any chance she got. A Grandmother's love never dies and she will forever be cherished in our hearts and her warm memories. She always knew how to make people smile. Lois is survived by her husband John; two daughters Brenda Starn and Karen Mesler (Marvin); her two brothers Joseph Chalow and Barry Chalow; grandchildren Danielle Starn and Brandi Koob and three beautiful Grandchildren. She will be deeply missed and never forgotten. A funeral home visitation will be on Thursday, October 8 from 10am to 12pm followed by a funeral service beginning at 12pm from Rone Funeral Service, 1110 East Chestnut Avenue, Vineland, NJ. Burial will be in St Mary's Cemetery, Vineland, New Jersey. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to: American Cancer Society
or Bayada Hospice, 1801 Zion Road, Ste 2, Northfield, NJ. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, everyone must wear a mask and social distance. Arrangements are under the supervision of Rone Funeral Service, 1110 E. Chestnut Avenue, Vineland, NJ 08360. To send online condolences please visit our website at www.RONEFUNERALSERVICE.com