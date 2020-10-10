Lois J. Upham
Millville - Lois J. (Boekenkamp) Upham, age 92, was the daughter of the late Elvin L. Sr., and Edna W. (nee Wallen) Boekenkamp. Lois was born in Glenolden, PA and later the family moved to Bridgeton, NJ. Lois graduated from Bridgeton High School. She worked at Coca-Cola, and also Ferracute Machine Co. where she met her husband Edward Upham. After marrying in 1951, the couple resided in Millville where they raised 2 sons and 2 daughters. Lois was a dedicated wife and mother. In her spare time, Lois enjoyed painting and was an accomplished artist. After Edward's retirement, the couple enjoyed taking walks, working on crafts together, and spending time with family.
Lois passed away on October 9, 2020, at the age of 92, at home, under the care of Shari and Kenneth McMahon Jr., with whom she resided for the past 8 years. Her long and fruitful life was a reflection of her strong character and inner strength.
Lois is survived by her children, Lamar F. (Sharon Davis), Gaylene L. O'Donnell (Lawrence), and Shari J. McMahon (Kenneth); grandchildren, Lisa M. Hurley (Michael), Amy O. Williams (Jack), Kenneth E. McMahon (Jamie), Noemi Cohen (Lance), J.C. Maldonado, and Alyssa Shea (James); eleven great-grandchildren, and many nieces and nephews.
Lois was predeceased by her husband Edward F.; son Bruce E.; grandson Matthew I. McMahon; sister Doris Cowell; and brother Elvin Jr.
Arrangements are under the direction of Christy Funeral Home, Millville, and burial will be private.
Memories and expressions of sympathy for Lois Upham may be shared on the Obituary Tribute Wall at www.christyfuneralservice.com
.