Services
Padgett Funeral Home
1107 Hwy 77
Bridgeton, NJ 08302
(856) 451-1999
Visitation
Monday, Aug. 5, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Padgett Funeral Home
1107 Hwy 77
Bridgeton, NJ 08302
View Map
Funeral service
Monday, Aug. 5, 2019
11:00 AM
Padgett Funeral Home
1107 Hwy 77
Bridgeton, NJ 08302
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Lolita Redd
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Lolita M. Redd

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Lolita M. Redd Obituary
Lolita M. Redd

Vineland - Lolita M. Redd, 67, of Vineland passed away unexpectedly on Monday, July 29, 2019 at Inspira Medical Center in Vineland.

Born in Martinsville, VA to the late Arthur James Ramsey, Sr. and Juanita Harbor Ramsey, she was the wife of the late Egbert E. Redd, long time companion to the late Winfield Laws (father to her daughters) and companion to Joseph Gary.

Prior to her retirement, Lolita had worked as a CNA at Lincoln Specialty Care in Vineland. She had also worked as a self employed housekeeper and at Anchor Hocking Glass Co. in Salem. In her free time, she enjoyed spending quality time with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

She is survived by; two sons, George Ramsey of Millville and Edward Ramsey and his wife. Lachelle of Vineland; two daughters, Laquana I. Redd of Millville and Juanita Brown and her husband, Elijah of Millville; her companion, Joseph Gary; a brother. Arthur J. Ramsey, Jr.; 11 grandchildren; 4 great-grandchildren and a host of other family members including many she considered to be her grandchildren. She was preceded in death by; her husband and father to her sons, Egbert E. Redd; her long-time companion and father of her daughters, Winfield Lawson and two brothers, James R. Ramsey and William Charles Ramsey.

Funeral services will be held at the PADGETT FUNERAL HOME, 1107 State Highway 77, Upper Deerfield Twp. on Monday, August 5th at 11 AM. Interment will take place at Fordville Memorial Park in Fairfield Twp. Friends will be received at the at the funeral home from 10 AM to 11 AM prior to the services. Written condolences can be sent to the family through the funeral home
Published in The Daily Journal on Aug. 3, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Lolita's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Padgett Funeral Home
Download Now