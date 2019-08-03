|
Lolita M. Redd
Vineland - Lolita M. Redd, 67, of Vineland passed away unexpectedly on Monday, July 29, 2019 at Inspira Medical Center in Vineland.
Born in Martinsville, VA to the late Arthur James Ramsey, Sr. and Juanita Harbor Ramsey, she was the wife of the late Egbert E. Redd, long time companion to the late Winfield Laws (father to her daughters) and companion to Joseph Gary.
Prior to her retirement, Lolita had worked as a CNA at Lincoln Specialty Care in Vineland. She had also worked as a self employed housekeeper and at Anchor Hocking Glass Co. in Salem. In her free time, she enjoyed spending quality time with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
She is survived by; two sons, George Ramsey of Millville and Edward Ramsey and his wife. Lachelle of Vineland; two daughters, Laquana I. Redd of Millville and Juanita Brown and her husband, Elijah of Millville; her companion, Joseph Gary; a brother. Arthur J. Ramsey, Jr.; 11 grandchildren; 4 great-grandchildren and a host of other family members including many she considered to be her grandchildren. She was preceded in death by; her husband and father to her sons, Egbert E. Redd; her long-time companion and father of her daughters, Winfield Lawson and two brothers, James R. Ramsey and William Charles Ramsey.
Funeral services will be held at the PADGETT FUNERAL HOME, 1107 State Highway 77, Upper Deerfield Twp. on Monday, August 5th at 11 AM. Interment will take place at Fordville Memorial Park in Fairfield Twp. Friends will be received at the at the funeral home from 10 AM to 11 AM prior to the services. Written condolences can be sent to the family through the funeral home
Published in The Daily Journal on Aug. 3, 2019