Services
Egizi Funeral Home
119 Ganttown Rd
Turnersville, NJ 08012
(856) 227-9500
Resources
More Obituaries for Lora Hall
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Lora Marie Hall

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Lora Marie Hall Obituary
Lora Marie Hall

Vineland - Lora Marie Hall, on February 13, 2019, of Vineland. Age 86. Devoted mother of Linda Magliocco (Butch), William Hall, III (Carol), Debra Petersen (Nels), and Diane Mitchell (Kevin). Loving grandmother of 10. Cherished great-grandmother of 11. Proud great-great-grandmother of 2.

In tears we saw you sinking and watched you fade away. Our hearts were surely broken we wanted you to stay, but when we saw you sleeping so peaceful and free from pain, how could we wish you back with us to suffer that again. Oh, how blessed is the promise when our Spirit is set free, to be absent from the body means to live, O Lord with thee. Only God knows how much we'll miss you, we are so selfish this way, but God only loaned you to us you're in God's loving hands today. It broke our hearts to lose you, but you didn't go alone, for part of us went with you the day God called you home. God knew that she was suffering, that the hills were hard to climb, so he closed her weary eyelids and whispered, Peace be thine. Away in the beautiful hills of God, by the valley of rest so fair, some time, someday, we know not when we will meet our loved one there.

Lora loved spending time with her family, enjoyed gardening outside and studying the Bible.

Lora's life will be honored and celebrated privately by her family.

In lieu of flowers, donations in Lora's memory may be made to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105. Memories and condolences may be shared with the family at www.egizifuneral.com.
Published in The Daily Journal on Mar. 5, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Egizi Funeral Home
Download Now