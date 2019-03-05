|
|
Lora Marie Hall
Vineland - Lora Marie Hall, on February 13, 2019, of Vineland. Age 86. Devoted mother of Linda Magliocco (Butch), William Hall, III (Carol), Debra Petersen (Nels), and Diane Mitchell (Kevin). Loving grandmother of 10. Cherished great-grandmother of 11. Proud great-great-grandmother of 2.
In tears we saw you sinking and watched you fade away. Our hearts were surely broken we wanted you to stay, but when we saw you sleeping so peaceful and free from pain, how could we wish you back with us to suffer that again. Oh, how blessed is the promise when our Spirit is set free, to be absent from the body means to live, O Lord with thee. Only God knows how much we'll miss you, we are so selfish this way, but God only loaned you to us you're in God's loving hands today. It broke our hearts to lose you, but you didn't go alone, for part of us went with you the day God called you home. God knew that she was suffering, that the hills were hard to climb, so he closed her weary eyelids and whispered, Peace be thine. Away in the beautiful hills of God, by the valley of rest so fair, some time, someday, we know not when we will meet our loved one there.
Lora loved spending time with her family, enjoyed gardening outside and studying the Bible.
Lora's life will be honored and celebrated privately by her family.
In lieu of flowers, donations in Lora's memory may be made to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105. Memories and condolences may be shared with the family at www.egizifuneral.com.
Published in The Daily Journal on Mar. 5, 2019