Loreida "Lori" Burlew
Pittsgrove Twp. - Loreida "Lori" Burlew, 87, of Pittsgrove Twp. passed away on Monday evening, January 13, 2020 at the New Jersey Veteran's Memorial Home in Vineland.
Born in Tartu, Estonia to the late Salme Malleus, she was wife of the late Jack Burlew, Sr. In 1949, Lori immigrated from Estonia with her family and settled in Seabrook. She had been a resident of Pittsgrove Twp. since the mid 1970's, where she lived for most of her life. Lori had also resided in Indiana and Illinois.
Prior to her retirement she had worked as a registered nurse for Bridgeton Hospital for over 30 years. After her retirement, she had worked at Dr. Read's office in Bridgeton for several years. In her earlier years, Lori had worked at Owen's Illinois Glass Co. in Bridgeton where she met her husband, Jack. She was a member of Christ Lutheran Church in Bridgeton where she sang in the choir. In her free time, Lori enjoyed participating in several bowling leagues and participating in the Red Stocking Follies with her husband. She was also an ballroom dancer and she and her husband, Jack had won several awards.
She is survived by; two children, Jack Burlew, Jr. of Upper Deerfield Twp. and Heidi Grieff and her husband, Joseph of Pittsgrove Twp.; four grandchildren, Spenser Burlew, Sergei Burlew, Briana Grief and Frederick Grieff and her sister, Helgi Viire and her husband, Karl of Upper Deerfeild Twp. Besides her beloved husband, Jack, she was preceded in death by; her brother, Alexander Malleus and her sister in law, Trudy Malleus.
Memorial Services will be held at the PADGETT FUNERAL HOME, 1107 State Highway 77, Upper Deerfield Twp. on Monday, January 20th at 12 Noon. Friends will be received at the funeral home from 11 AM to 12 Noon prior to the services. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Activities Department c/o NJ Veterans Memorial Home, 524 NW Blvd, Vineland, NJ 08360. Written condolences can be sent to the family through the funeral home website at :
Published in The Daily Journal from Jan. 15 to Jan. 16, 2020