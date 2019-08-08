|
Loreto Vincent "Lou" Coia
Buena Vista Twp. - Loreto Vincent "Lou" Coia passed away on August 7, 2019, surrounded by his family. He was the son of the late Vincent "Jimmy" and Mary (DelRosso) Coia. He was born on October 15, 1942 in Upper Darby, PA. Lou was a few months old when his parents decided to move back to Vineland to pursue a farming life. He lived on Vine Road his entire life and would not have it any other way. After attending Buena Schools, Vineland High School (1960), Lou attended Glassboro State College (Rowan University) as did his daughter and two of his grandsons. He was a teacher for thirty-six of thirty-eight years at Delsea Middle School, twenty-two of those years on split sessions. He loved his job and always said, "I had the best job for thirty-eight years... great kids, best co-workers, along with everyone else involved with the school." As a teacher Lou was very involved with his students. He was the 7th grade class advisor. he and his co-advisor, Doris Terilla, provided many activities including monthly dances, many class trips to New York, Philadelphia, and throughout New Jersey. These class advisors still today have arranged monthly breakfasts (18 years retired) and the annual Christmas party, all which are well attended. After Lou secured his first teaching job he met and married his wife of 53 years, Gracelyn (Lisi) Coia. They had three children Lisa Coia DeCesero (Frank deceased), James Coia (Kristin) and Marisa Coia. These children gave them six grandchildren; twins Christopher (Renae) and Michael DeCesero, Angelo DeCesero and Lea, Sara and Vincent Coia. Lou and Gracelyn have always been a big part of their families lives in school, sports, etc. The biggest bonus for Lou and Gracelyn was to be able to babysit Lea, Sara and Vincent from infants until they started school. Lou also spent time having a large garden, loved to cook, and invite anyone to dinner. Lou always said, "I've had the best of worlds, great family and great school family." Lou is also survived by his two sisters, Marian Tamanini (David) and Beverly Bocchese (Larry). Next door nieces; Tricia DeMaio (Pete), Nina Capoferri (Adam), Dana MacFarland (Ryan) and Christa Tamanini; three sisters-in-law, Laura, Carol and Anne, as well as many nieces and nephews. Lou was predeceased by his only brother Robert Coia and greatest son-in-law Frank DeCesero Jr. FINALLY, farewell to the Thursday night "Cousin's Group". A funeral home visitation will be held on Friday evening from 6pm to 8pm at Rone Funeral Service, 1110 East Chestnut Avenue, Vineland, NJ and at the church on Saturday morning from 8:45am to 9:45am followed by a funeral mass at 10:00 am from Our Lady Of The Blessed Sacrament - Church Of St. Michael, 504 West Avenue, Minotola. Inurnment will take place in Sacred Heart Cemetery. ARRANGEMENTS are under the supervision of Rone Funeral Service, 1110 East Chestnut Avenue, Vineland, NJ 08360. Donations in memory of Lou may be made to: , 501 Saint Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105. To send online condolences please visit our website at www.RONEFUNERALSERVICE.com
Published in The Daily Journal from Aug. 8 to Aug. 9, 2019