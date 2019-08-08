Services
Rone Funeral Service
1110 East Chestnut Avenue
Vineland, NJ 08360
856-691-4222
Visitation
Friday, Aug. 9, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Rone Funeral Service
1110 East Chestnut Avenue
Vineland, NJ 08360
View Map
Visitation
Saturday, Aug. 10, 2019
8:45 AM - 9:45 AM
Our Lady Of The Blessed Sacrament - Church Of St. Michael
504 West Avenue
Minotola, NJ
View Map
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Aug. 10, 2019
10:00 AM
Our Lady Of The Blessed Sacrament - Church Of St. Michael
504 West Avenue
Minotola, NJ
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Loreto Coia
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Loreto Vincent "Lou" Coia


1942 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Loreto Vincent "Lou" Coia Obituary
Loreto Vincent "Lou" Coia

Buena Vista Twp. - Loreto Vincent "Lou" Coia passed away on August 7, 2019, surrounded by his family. He was the son of the late Vincent "Jimmy" and Mary (DelRosso) Coia. He was born on October 15, 1942 in Upper Darby, PA. Lou was a few months old when his parents decided to move back to Vineland to pursue a farming life. He lived on Vine Road his entire life and would not have it any other way. After attending Buena Schools, Vineland High School (1960), Lou attended Glassboro State College (Rowan University) as did his daughter and two of his grandsons. He was a teacher for thirty-six of thirty-eight years at Delsea Middle School, twenty-two of those years on split sessions. He loved his job and always said, "I had the best job for thirty-eight years... great kids, best co-workers, along with everyone else involved with the school." As a teacher Lou was very involved with his students. He was the 7th grade class advisor. he and his co-advisor, Doris Terilla, provided many activities including monthly dances, many class trips to New York, Philadelphia, and throughout New Jersey. These class advisors still today have arranged monthly breakfasts (18 years retired) and the annual Christmas party, all which are well attended. After Lou secured his first teaching job he met and married his wife of 53 years, Gracelyn (Lisi) Coia. They had three children Lisa Coia DeCesero (Frank deceased), James Coia (Kristin) and Marisa Coia. These children gave them six grandchildren; twins Christopher (Renae) and Michael DeCesero, Angelo DeCesero and Lea, Sara and Vincent Coia. Lou and Gracelyn have always been a big part of their families lives in school, sports, etc. The biggest bonus for Lou and Gracelyn was to be able to babysit Lea, Sara and Vincent from infants until they started school. Lou also spent time having a large garden, loved to cook, and invite anyone to dinner. Lou always said, "I've had the best of worlds, great family and great school family." Lou is also survived by his two sisters, Marian Tamanini (David) and Beverly Bocchese (Larry). Next door nieces; Tricia DeMaio (Pete), Nina Capoferri (Adam), Dana MacFarland (Ryan) and Christa Tamanini; three sisters-in-law, Laura, Carol and Anne, as well as many nieces and nephews. Lou was predeceased by his only brother Robert Coia and greatest son-in-law Frank DeCesero Jr. FINALLY, farewell to the Thursday night "Cousin's Group". A funeral home visitation will be held on Friday evening from 6pm to 8pm at Rone Funeral Service, 1110 East Chestnut Avenue, Vineland, NJ and at the church on Saturday morning from 8:45am to 9:45am followed by a funeral mass at 10:00 am from Our Lady Of The Blessed Sacrament - Church Of St. Michael, 504 West Avenue, Minotola. Inurnment will take place in Sacred Heart Cemetery. ARRANGEMENTS are under the supervision of Rone Funeral Service, 1110 East Chestnut Avenue, Vineland, NJ 08360. Donations in memory of Lou may be made to: , 501 Saint Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105. To send online condolences please visit our website at www.RONEFUNERALSERVICE.com
Published in The Daily Journal from Aug. 8 to Aug. 9, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Loreto's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now