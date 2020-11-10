1/1
Loretta Flaim
Loretta Flaim

Vineland - Loretta Flaim (nee Mogish), 85, passed away suddenly early Tuesday morning November 10, 2020 at the Inspira Medical Center, Vineland, NJ. Mrs. Flaim was born in Buck Mountain, PA and was a longtime resident of East Vineland. Loretta was the daughter of the late Charles & Valentine Mogish, Sr. She was pre-deceased by her beloved husband of 56 yrs; Robert A. "Bob" Flaim, Sr., granddaughter Jenna, brother Charles Mogish, Jr. & brother in-law Norman Flaim.

Loretta was a fulltime wife, mother & Noni. She was the Co-Owner & President of Flaim Farms which is still operated today by her sons & grandson. She was a member of the St. Padre Pio Parish. Founder & 1st President of the St. Mary's School Grandparent's Association. She loved making porcelain dolls, ceramics, cooking, canning and most of all being with her family, especially her grandchildren & great grandchildren who were the light of her life.

Loretta is survived by her daughter; Sharon Flaim & husband Robert Behar, Sons; Robert A. Flaim, Jr. & wife Cynthia, Kevin Flaim & wife Sharon, Grandchildren; Molly Behar, Katherine Baer- Haeker & husband Steven, Kyle, Hannah & Corey Urbashich, Ryan Flaim, Jessica Flaim-Salerno, Anthony & wife Kristin Flaim, Courtney & husband Will Gruccio, 5 great grandchildren; Lola Rose Salerno, Robert Anthony Flaim III, Dominic & Emma Flaim & William Michael Gruccio,Jr. Sister; Rita Suchanick & husband Myron, Sister in-law; Margaret Ann Mogish.

Relatives & friends will be received for a walk through visitation on Friday November 13, 2020 from 9:30 to 11:30 AM at the St. Padre Pio Parish-Church of Our Lady of Pompeii, 4680 Dante Ave., Vineland, NJ where her funeral liturgy will be celebrated at 11:30 AM. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. Social distancing and face coverings are required. For those who wish, memorial contributions may be made to the St. Padre Pio Shrine,C/O Newfield National Bank, 18 West Blvd, Newfield, NJ 08344, St. Padre Pio Parish or the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation Int., 225 City Ave. Suite 104, Bala Cynwyd, PA. 19004. To e-mail condolences & or tributes, please visit www.pancoastfuneralhome.com






Published in The Daily Journal from Nov. 10 to Nov. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
