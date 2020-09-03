Loretta Pannullo
Vineland - Loretta J. (Lopergolo) Pannullo, 86, of Vineland, NJ passed away on Sept. 2, 2020 of natural causes. Loretta was a loving mother of five. She could always be found with her children visiting family at Martini's Shoes getting ready for back to school or the back yard family BBQ's at her brother Michaels home. Her life was filled with love and joy raising her children in a neighborhood of family. Summer time in Ocean City was a favorite time for Mom with all the kids running up and down the boardwalk, but that was OK by her because her kids were having fun. For Mom life didn't get any better then this and her life was complete. Loretta is survived by her children, sons Mark R. Pannullo and daughter in law, Robin Pannullo of Woolwich Twp. and Daren M. Pannullo of Vineland; daughters Lori A. Pannullo of Mays Landing and Linda M. Pannullo of Vineland; her grandson Mark (Anthony) Pannullo and granddaughter Emily E. Pannullo of Woolwich Twp. She is also survived by many other family members and friends. Loretta will be sadly missed by her children, nieces and nephews, many cousins, and caregiver Debbie Williams. Loretta was predeceased by the love of her life, Ralph L. Pannullo, and her son Ralph F. Pannullo. Along with her parents Mike & Millie ( Dauito) Lopergolo; brother and sister-in-law Frank & Rose Lopergolo; brother Michael Lopergolo; sister & brother-in-law Marie (Lopergolo) & Harry Martini, and her sister Dolores Lopergolo all of Vineland. A funeral home visitation will be on Saturday, September 5 from 8:30 AM to 10:30 AM at Rone Funeral Service, 1110 East Chestnut Avenue, Vineland, New Jersey followed by a funeral mass at 11:00 am at Christ The Good Shepherd Parish- Church of St. Isidore The Farmer, 1655 Magnolia Road, Vineland, NJ. Burial will be in Sacred Heart Cemetery, Vineland, New Jersey. Due to COVID-19 restrictions everyone must wear a mask and social distance. ARRANGEMENTS are under the supervision of Rone Funeral Service, 1110 E. Chestnut Avenue, Vineland, NJ 08360. To send online condolences please visit our website at www.RONEFUNERALSERVICE.com