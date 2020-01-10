|
Lori G. Luisi
Deptford - It is with great sadness that our family announces the passing of Lori G. Luisi, 70 of Deptford, New Jersey. She passed away, surrounded by her family, on January 7, 2020 at Cooper Trauma ICU three weeks after a falling accident in our home. She was born in Troy, NY but lived in Wilmington, DE until her marriage in 1971. She received a Bachelor's degree from the University of Delaware in Education and went on to teach primarily 7th grade math for the next 28 years. Lori loved working with her students and the staff at Orchard Valley Middle School in Washington Twp. Many of the younger staff there called her "Mama Luisi" for her kindness and guidance. She had the honor of being the Teacher of the Year in her school.
Lori loved to be with her family and especially cheering on her children and grandchildren in their sports endeavors. Initially not a sports person, she grew to love her Eagles and Phillies. Her children's and grandchildren's games were on the top of her list of things to see. She was not shy and social gatherings were where she was at her best. Lori and her husband began to travel a great deal in past 15 years, both ocean and river cruises. Her favorite was the cruise with her family to the islands.
Lori was predeceased by her parents, Henry and Marian Gavron.
She is survived by her husband of 48 years, Paul; her daughter, Jenna and son-in-law, JR Gillern and their two children, Katherine and Molly; her son, Michael and daughter-in-law, Sarah and their two children, Elizabeth and Andrew; two brothers, Robbert Gavron, his wife Deborah, and their two children, Kelly Scoggins (Drew) and Amanda Davis (Ryan) and Michael Gavron, his wife Kate and their children, Brian and Lisa Chaires (Kyle).
Family and friends will be received on Tuesday morning, January 14, 2020 between 9am and 11am, followed by a funeral liturgy at 11am at the Holy Angels Parish Worship Center, 96 Green Ave. in Woodbury. Entombment for Lori will follow at Sacred Heart Cemetery Mausoleum, Vineland. Arrangements are by DeMarco-Luisi Funeral Home, 2755 S. Lincoln Ave., Vineland. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial contributions may be made to the Cooper Foundation, 3 Cooper Plaza, Suite 500, Camden, NJ 08103 or online at https//foundationcooperhealth.org/ways-to-give/make-a-donation. Donations will be designated to the Trauma Center/Nursing Fund. Memories, thoughts and prayers may be extended to the family by visiting dlfuneral.com.
