Demarco-Luisi Funeral Home
2755 South Lincoln Ave
Vineland, NJ 08361
(856) 691-0929
Visitation
Tuesday, Sep. 17, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:00 AM
Demarco-Luisi Funeral Home
2755 South Lincoln Ave
Vineland, NJ 08361
Liturgy
Tuesday, Sep. 17, 2019
10:30 AM
St. Padre Pio Parish, Our Lady of Pompeii Church
4680 Dante Ave
Vineland, NJ
Newfield - Lorraine A. Azeglio, 77 of Newfield, NJ passed away peacefully at Inspira Medical Center, Vineland with her family by her side on Tuesday, August 27, 2019.

Lorraine is survived by her husband of 56 years, Nick Azeglio Sr; her two sons, Nick Jr and Michael; 5 grandchildren, 2 infant grandchildren and 3 great-grandchildren.

She is predeceased by her parents, Michael and Rose Cugino.

She was known for her talented floral designs over many years. Her hobbies were singing country music with her band and she loved being a homemaker, mother and grandmother.

Family and friends will be received on Tuesday, September 17, 2019 from 9am to 10am at DeMarco-Luisi Funeral Home 2755 S. Lincoln Ave., Vineland, followed by a funeral liturgy at 10:30am at St. Padre Pio Parish, Our Lady of Pompeii Church, 4680 Dante Ave., Vineland. Burial will be private. Memories, thoughts and prayers may be extended to the family by visiting dlfuneral.com.
Published in The Daily Journal on Sept. 14, 2019
