Lorraine E. Goodwin
Vineland - Lorraine E. Goodwin age 86, formerly of Vineland, departed this life on Sept.14, 2019 in Santa Cruz, Ca.
Born July 10, 1933 to the late Ruth Arthur Cooper and Leroy Goodwin, Lorraine attended schools in Vineland graduating from high school in 1951. During her high school years,she excelled as a member of the girls basketball team and was later honored for her efforts when she was inducted into VHS Sports Hall of Fame in 1993.
After graduation,she joined the US Navy serving for 4 years. Following her discharge,she resided in Flagg Staff, Az, San Francisco, Ca. and for over 30 years made Santa Cruz, Ca her home.
Much of Lorraine's growing up years were spent at New Bethel A.M.E. Church, Vineland serving and learning along with her many family members and friends. She continued serving and sharing her wisdom and God's goodness with those she met while attending services at Twin Lakes, Hill Top and Hope aka as the surfer church in Santa Cruz. Lorraine will be greatly missed by all. She leaves behind to mourn, her extended family in California, her God-Daughter and many cousins and close friends on the east coast. A private committal will be held at the discretion of the family.
Published in The Daily Journal from Oct. 25 to Oct. 26, 2019