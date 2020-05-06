Services
Lorraine M. Geri Obituary
Vineland - Lorraine M. Geri, 73 of Vineland, passed away on Sunday, April 26, 2020.

She is survived by her sons and daughters-in-law, Michael and Olivia Geri, Matt and Nicole Geri; her sister, Linda and brother-in-law, Michael Galante; grandchildren, Marissa and Rocco Geri, Ashlee and Gavin and many loving family members, nieces, nephews and neighbors.

It is with saddened hearts to say goodbye to our beloved Mother. Your love, kindness, compassion and selflessness were always present. Your memory and stories always precise. Your soul now with God always protected, always in our hearts and forever in the Lord's hands. May you finally relax mom, thank you for being you, we miss and love you!

Funeral Services were private. Arrangements are by DeMarco-Luisi Funeral Home, 2755 S. Lincoln Ave., Vineland. Memories, thoughts and prayers may be extended to the family by visiting dlfuneral.com.
Published in The Daily Journal from May 6 to May 7, 2020
