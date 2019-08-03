|
Louis A. Henderson Sr.
Millville - Louis A. Henderson Sr., age 93 of Millville, passed away Thursday evening, August 1, 2019 at Inspira Medical Center, Vineland after a brief illness.
Born and raised in Millville to the late Harlen and Irene (Sayres) Henderson, he graduated from Millville High School, class of 1944.
The day after graduation, Louis joined the United States Navy, and served two years during WWII as a Seaman First Class. He was stationed on the USS Bennington Aircraft Carrier.
In 1995, Louis retired as the Production Manager of Kerr Glass, where he worked for 49 years.
Louis was a very active member of St. Nicholas Ukrainian Catholic Church in Millville.
He enjoyed working in his yard and around his house, but most of all, he enjoyed spending time with his family.
Louis will be sadly missed by his son Louis A. Henderson Jr. and his wife Mary of Virgilina, VA; four grandchildren; two great grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his wife Mary (Buczynski) in 2005; his son Dale Henderson in 2010; and his siblings, Frank Henderson, Doris Henderson, Robert Henderson, and Ida.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11:30 a.m. on Monday, August 5, 2019 in St. Nicholas Ukrainian Catholic Church, 801 Carmel Road, Millville. Family and friends will be received on Monday from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. in the Christy Funeral Home, 11 W. Broad Street, Millville. Burial will be in Mt. Pleasant Cemetery, Millville.
The family requests memorial contributions to St. Nicholas Ukrainian Catholic Church, 801 Carmel Road, Millville, NJ 08332.
Memories and expressions of sympathy for Louis Henderson Sr. may be shared on the Obituary Tribute Wall at www.christyfuneralservice.com.
Published in The Daily Journal on Aug. 3, 2019