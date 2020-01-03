|
Louis Calchi
Millville - Louis Calchi, age 93 of Millville passed away peacefully at his home on January 2, 2020.
Louis was born in Sicily and came to the United States in 1951. He married the love of his life, Antoinette, in September 1954 and resided in Brooklyn, NY until he moved to Millville in 1974. A machinist by trade, Louis was a foreman for most of his career and had worked at Struthers and Dunn in Pitman, NJ for several years. He was predeceased by his sister, Pina Melluso.
Louis is survived by his wife Antoinette; daughter, Catherine Calchi; son, Joseph Calchi and his wife Joan; brother, Angelo Calchi; sisters, Assunta Sorentino and Franca Sanfilippo; grandchildren, Michael and Jenna Calchi; and great grandchildren, Jackson and Andee Calchi.
Relatives and friends are invited to attend the viewing and funeral mass on Wednesday, January 8, 2020. There will be a viewing from 9:30 AM to 11:30 AM at Barr Funeral Home, 2104 East Main Street in Millville. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated 12 Noon Wednesday at Parish of All Saints, St Mary Magdalen Church, Buck and Depot Streets in Millville. Burial will follow mass in Holy Cross Cemetery, Millville.
Published in The Daily Journal from Jan. 3 to Jan. 6, 2020