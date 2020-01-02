|
Louis David Peterson
Heislerville - Louis David Peterson, 84, of Heislerville, New Jersey, went home to be with the Lord on December 31, 2019. Born on December 25, 1935, in Cedarville, New Jersey, Louis was the oldest son of Edna Maie (David) and Frederick Peterson. He was a resident of Heislerville since 1939. He married the love of his life, Kathryn "Kitty" Sachleben on June 25, 1955, with whom he raised four daughters. Louis worked hard to support his family in a variety of jobs: delivering milk, truck driving and operating the sand wash for Jesse Morie and the Whitehead Brothers, mold maker for West Company and carpenter at the Leesburg Shipyard where he built Newporter Yachts. He owned, restored and operated oyster boats Elva M, Flora Jackie, Mary Colman and The Kathryn from 1975 to 1997. He retired as a carpenter from the Federal Aviation Administration in 1997. Louis was a master craftsman in the trades with a particular genius for machinery. He received multiple design awards from the F.A.A. during his employment. He was a Life Member of the Heislerville Volunteer Fire Company. Louis loved music and was self-taught on the guitar, banjo, accordion and harmonica. He loved singing folk songs with his children and grandchildren. He was an avid reader. He enjoyed raising a large garden and fishing. The foundation of his life was the Lord Jesus Christ in whom he trusted and faithfully served at Heisler Memorial United Methodist Church as Sunday School teacher and trustee. Louis was a devoted student of Scripture and strove to make its treasures known to the church for the edification of fellow believers. Louis is survived by his wife Kitty, daughters Louann (Kirk) Karrer, Janice (Andy) Sarclette, Margaret (Robert) Shepard and Cindi (John) Seip, nine grandchildren and six great-grandchildren, brothers Fred, Jim and Bob, and sister Doris. A private burial was held at Heisler Memorial United Methodist Church Cemetery on January 4. The family will welcome visitors at a Memorial Open House on Sunday, January 12 from 2:00-5:00 p.m. at the Heislerville Community Hall, 164 Main Street, Heislerville. Following Louis' wish to bless the church of his Lord, the family requests that in lieu of flowers, donations be made to Heisler Memorial United Methodist Church, P.O. Box 227, Heislerville, NJ 08324. "Blessed are the dead who die in the Lord from now on. 'Yes,' says the Spirit, 'they will rest from their labor, for their deeds will follow them." Revelation 14:13
