Louis Frank Roggio "Lou"
Wilhoit, AZ - Louis Frank Roggio "Lou", 72, of Wilhoit, Arizona went home to be with the Lord on Thursday, February 13, 2020. Lou passed at home after suffering with pancreatic cancer.
He was born to parents, Linda Ricci and Armando Roggio on September 14, 1947 in Philadelphia, PA. In September 1964, Louis enlisted in the U.S. Army and began training on Nike-Hercules Missile systems. He served during the Vietnam War from 1966 until his honorable discharge in August 1967.
Lou was an adventurous traveler for many years and was known for his free, exploring spirit. He worked his way all over the United States, finally settling in Colorado, followed by Arizona. Lou fell in love with the western states because of their mountainous scenery, hiking trails, fishing and gold hunting opportunities. He was an avid prospector who loved camping with like-minded friends. He enjoyed creating hand-crafted jewelry and became a skilled website consultant. He was also passionate about music, which eventually led him to create the soundtracks for his wife's vocal/piano albums. As a U.S. veteran, he was an active member and an officer in the American Legion Post 79 in Yarnell and Post 541 in Prescott. He was a lifetime member of the . Lou had an opinionated style and a sarcastic sense of humor that was appreciated by many, while others were uncertain about his wit. He took pleasure in keeping people guessing. He was a dedicated, loyal, loving husband and friend. Lou preferred to support others rather than being the center of attention.
Lou is survived by his spouse Denise Roggio of Wilhoit, AZ; daughter, Robin Roggio of Fayetteville, AR; son, Louis C. Roggio of Ft. Worth, TX; sister, Doran Roggio of NJ; brother, Salvatore Roggio of Millville, NJ; step-mother, Bette Roggio of Middleton, DE; half-sisters, Linda, Debbie, Sandy and Dawn; half-brothers, Jodie, and Glenn; stepson, Kevin Rabago, Jr. of Cazenovia, NY; stepdaughter, Kamille Rabago of Bridgeton, NJ; three step grandchildren, several nieces, nephews, cousins, aunts and uncles.
A Celebration of Life Service will be held on Saturday, February 29, 2020 at 11:00am at the Cumberland County Community Church, 1800 E. Broad Street, Millville, NJ. Friends and relatives are invited to visit prior to the service starting at 10am. The service will be officiated by Pastor Sal Roggio. A repast meal will be held at the church directly after the Celebration of Life Service. A private interment will be on Monday, March 2nd at Finn's Point National Cemetery in Pennsville, NJ, under the supervision of the DeMarco-Luisi Funeral Home, 2755 S. Lincoln Ave., Vineland, NJ. Memories, thoughts and prayers may be extended to the family by visiting dlfuneral.com.
Lou, thank you for being the wind that made me soar. You are loved and greatly missed. We are grateful that you are able to rest in the presence of your Savior. ~ Denise
Published in The Daily Journal from Feb. 26 to Feb. 27, 2020