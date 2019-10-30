|
|
Louis Galetto Jr.
Vineland - Louis Joseph Galetto Jr., 88, of Vineland, passed away peacefully on October 28th while in Inspira Medical Center. Louis was born on March 31, 1931 and raised in Vineland to the late Columbina and Louis Galetto Sr. He graduated from Vineland High School in 1949. He went on to complete an Agricultural program at Rutgers so that he could do what he loved most, farming.
He married his high school sweetheart upon graduation, and they shared 63 years of happiness together. He was a very active farmer in South Vineland for 70+ years. While he loved his farm, his real joy came from his family. He loved his wife deeply and was dedicated to her care in her final years. He was so proud of his kids and grandchildren. He lived for his family. Louis lost the love of his life, Doris on October 31, 2017. He is survived by their children, son, David and his wife Mary (Giblin); daughter Luanne and her husband Kevin Corcoran, and daughter Laurie and her husband Wayne Musial. Along with their grandchildren; Matthew, Brian & Lauren Galetto, Steven, his wife Fallon and Nicole Corcoran, John, Sara and Rachael Musial and her husband Brynen Sosa, and his great-grandson Ryder Sosa. He is also survived by his sister Marie Corcoran; brother-in-law Walter Badaracco Jr. and Dennis Badaracco and his wife Augusta and his many nieces and nephews whom he loved so much, and enjoyed their visits. Along with his parents he was predeceased by his brother and sister in-law Peter and Enes Galetto; brother in-law Michael Corcorcon; sister-in-law Helen and her husband Thomas Kinka, and his sister-in-law Dolores Badaracco. Louis was an active and successful Farmer in Vineland. He was awarded Farmer of the Year multiple times. He was a Director of the Vineland Produce Auction for over 20 years. He partnered with county agents to bring innovative practices to the farming community such as foil for squash, plastic for eggplants, drip irrigation and early design of greenhouses. Dad touched all he knew in his own special way. He was a devoted husband, father, pop-pop and great pop-pop; his greatest joy was having his wife, family and friends around him. When dad and mom were together you could be sure there was a great meal on the table and lots of love and laughter to share. When he could no longer get around it meant so much to him that his family and friends came to spend time with him to laugh, tell old stories, talk about their kids, ask him for advice, and of course, talk about farming. The Galetto family wishes to extend their gratitude to all our family and friends who have been so supportive through this difficult time. A funeral home visitation will be held on Friday evening from 6pm to 9pm at Rone Funeral Service, 1110 East Chestnut Avenue, Vineland, NJ and at the church on Saturday morning from 9:45am to 10:45am followed by a funeral mass at 11am with Reverend Father Paul Galetto, nephew of Louis Galetto officiating from Christ The Good Shepherd Parish - Church Of Saint Isidore The Farmer, 1655 Magnolia Road, Vineland. Entombment will follow in Sacred Heart Cemetery, Vineland. ARRANGEMENTS are under the supervision of Rone Funeral Service, 1110 East Chestnut Avenue, Vineland, NJ 08360. Donations: if so desired, may be made in Louis's memory to: Christ The Good Shepherd Parish, 1655 Magnolia Road, Vineland, NJ 08361-6598; Saint Mary School - 735 Union Road, Vineland, NJ 08360; or Our Lady of Mercy Academy High School - 1001 Main Road, Newfield, NJ 08344. To send online condolences please visit our website at www.RONEFUNERALSERVICE.com
Published in The Daily Journal from Oct. 30 to Nov. 1, 2019