|
|
Louis P. Duffy
Millville - Louis P. Duffy, age 93 of Millville (formerly of Vineland) passed away on Saturday, July 20, 2019 at home, surrounded by his loving family.
Louis was born in Brooklyn, New York to the late Philip and Lucy (Del Duca) Duffy and he lived in Vineland most of his life before moving to Millville five years ago. He was a US Navy veteran serving during WW2.
Prior to retirement, he was a Presser for Sparagna Clothing of Minotola and later for Newell Clothing Co. He most recently was a chef for Cumberland Recycling Corp. of Vineland for over 10 years.
Louis enjoyed cooking, gardening, horse racing and sharing time with his family and friends.
He was predeceased by his wife Victoria (Picconi) Duffy in 2012 and his son, Philip Duffy in 2006 and one grandson, Justin Nixon.
Survivors include his daughter, Sandra Armstrong of Millville, three grandchildren, Stacy Shaproski and Michelle Armstrong, both of Millville and Elizabeth Armstrong of Landisville. Also three great-grandchildren and three great-great-grandchildren.
Graveside funeral services will be held on Thursday, July 25, 2019 at 10:00 AM from Sacred Heart Cemetery, 741 E. Walnut Rd. Vineland.
Please visit wbfuneralhome.com to send online condolences to the family.
Arrangements are by the WAINWRIGHT-BERNHARDT Funeral Home, Vineland.
Published in The Daily Journal on July 23, 2019