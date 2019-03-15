Services
Barr Funeral Home - Millville
2104 East Main Street
Millville, NJ 08332
856-825-8600
Louis Schwegel, Jr.

Millville - Louis J. Schwegel, Jr., 56, passed away peacefully at home on March 13, 2019.

Louis is the son of Louis J. Schwegel, Sr. and the late Barbara Schwegel; brother of Edward Schwegel (Jen), and Pamela Randazzo (Chris); Uncle to Stephanie, Christina, Laura, and Nicholas; and great uncle of Steven and Jonathan.

Louie worked for the Millville Board of Education for many years before retiring. He loved hunting, fishing, and sports, especially the Flyers. Burial will be private.

Condolences can be sent to the Schwegel Family, 2 N. 8th Street, Millville, NJ 08332. The funeral arrangements are under the direction of Barr Funeral Home.
Published in The Daily Journal on Mar. 15, 2019
