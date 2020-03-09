|
Louis Smaniotti
Vineland - Louis Smaniotti Jr., 78, of Vineland, NJ passed away on Friday, March 6 surrounded by his loving family at Inspira Medical Center, Vineland, New Jersey after a brief illness. Louis was born in Vineland, NJ on July 19, 1941. He was the son of Louis Smaniotti Sr. and Josephine Smaniotti. He attended Sacred Heart School and Vineland High School. He was a truck driver for E.P. Henry for ten years, and owned and operated S&O Pallet Co. for twenty-five years. Louis enjoyed the meticulous care of his yard often receiving compliments from family, friends and passers by. He was predeceased by his parents, Louis Sr. and Josephine Smaniotti; sister and brother-in-law Angelina and John Olivio; brother-in-law Jack Lovisone; and father and mother-in-law Myron and Ellie Bee.Louis is survived by his loving wife Leah (Bee) Smaniotti; daughter Lynn and husband Joseph Hoban of Vineland; two stepsons Jon Conover and Kevin Conover. Loving grandfather of Michael Hoban, Cassidy Conover and Jay Conover; sister Mary "Tootsie" Lovisone; nieces MaryAnn Olivio and Janet (Ron) Headley; Nephews John Olivio and Edward Nappen, two great-nephews Ryan Headley (fiancee Ariana) and Jarrod (Stacy) Headley. Services will be private at the convenience of the family. ARRANGEMENTS are under the supervision of Rone Funeral Service, 1110 E. Chestnut Avenue, Vineland, NJ 08360. To send online condolences please visit our website at www.RONEFUNERALSERVICE.com
