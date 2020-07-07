Louis Smaniotto
Englewood, Florida, formerly Vineland - Louis R. Smaniotto, it is with great sadness that we announce the passing of our father Lou on (date) following a brief illness. He now joins his Wife Josephine (Letizia) in eternal life. Lou was born August 16, 1929 to John B. and Jennie (Ferrari) of the New Italy section of East Vineland. He lived at the family homestead until after his retirement when he moved to Englewood Fl. Where he resided until his illness. Lou was a hard-working man growing up on the family farm after which he pursued many jobs. He drove truck for Bozarth and Tredway trucking companies, owned and operated an egg route serving homes in Philadelphia, was a member of the Laborers Union having worked at the Salem Nuclear Plant, Turfco Landscape Co. and retiring after 18 years of service with the City of Vineland Recreation Commission and Parks and Grounds Depts. He enjoyed attending horse racing events with friends and had been known to travel with them to Delaware Park for the last two races. He was part owner of LML stables racing thoroughbred horses for a short time. He also enjoyed, gardening, baseball as a youth, bowling, golf and watching college basketball. He was a past member of Our Lady of Pompeii Church, St. Joseph Society and New Italy American Society. One of Lou's lifetime travel highlights was a family trip to Rocca D' Arsie, Italy where his ancestors emigrated from.He is survived by his daughters Joanne Falango of Cheshire Ct., Cheryl Cifelli (Ed Rock) of Bordentown, son Mark and wife Paula of Vineland. Grandchildren Justin Falango (Paul Kimball), Andrew and Eric Cifelli, Danielle Kupsky (Matt) and Matthew Smaniotto (Christina). Great Granddaughters Makenzie and Giuliana Smaniotto and Norah Kupsky, longtime companion Marie Adams, Sisters Marylin Siravo and Jeannette Ruth (Don) and many nieces, nephews, and cousins along with his friends and neighbors at Polynesian Village in Englewood. He was predeceased by his wife of 32 years Josephine, parents John and Jenny, brothers Arthur (Boots) and Peter Smaniotto and son in law Frank Falango. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to St. Padre Pio Parish, 4680 Dante Ave, Vineland, N.J., 08361. We would like to also thank the staff of Compassionate Care Hospice for helping us through this difficult time. Due to Covid-19 graveside services will be private. ARRANGEMENTS are under the supervision of Rone Funeral Service, 1110 E. Chestnut Avenue, Vineland, NJ 08360. To send online condolences please visit our website at www.RONEFUNERALSERVICE.com