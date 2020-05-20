Services
Christy Funeral Home
11 W. Broad St.
Millville, NJ 08332
(856) 825-0314
Resources
More Obituaries for Luciano Bacchini
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Luciano Bacchini

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Luciano Bacchini Obituary
Luciano Bacchini

Millville - Luciano Bacchini, age 84 of Millville, passed away peacefully Monday afternoon, May 18, 2020, at his residence, surrounded by his family.

Born in Arcola, Italy, to the late Rilio and Divina (Ambrosini) Bacchini, he grew up there and immigrated to the United States in 1958. In 1964 he married and soon settled in Millville.

Luciano owned and operated The Wig Shop in Vineland for 40 years. He then worked at Harrah's Casino in Atlantic City, first as a security guard, and then as a blackjack dealer. He retired in 2015.

He had many talents including the art of speaking five languages. Luciano was an avid cook, an accomplished artist, woodworker, golfer, and he achieved his fifth-degree black belt in Tae Kwon Do. He was a great family man, husband, and father, but most of all he loved his grandchildren.

Luciano will be sadly missed by his wife Doris (Friant); his children, Maria Loving and husband Dan of Wichita, KS, and Michael Bacchini and wife Julie Friedman of Glenmoore, PA; and three grandchildren, Brett Loving, Casey Loving, and Annika Bacchini.

A memorial service will be held at a later day, at the convenience of the family.

Arrangements are under the direction of Christy Funeral Home, Millville.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to the , as Louie would have liked to help as many others as possible.

Memories and expressions of sympathy for Luciano Bacchini may be shared on the Obituary Tribute Wall at www.christyfuneralservice.com.
Published in The Daily Journal from May 20 to May 21, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Luciano's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -