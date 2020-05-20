|
|
Luciano Bacchini
Millville - Luciano Bacchini, age 84 of Millville, passed away peacefully Monday afternoon, May 18, 2020, at his residence, surrounded by his family.
Born in Arcola, Italy, to the late Rilio and Divina (Ambrosini) Bacchini, he grew up there and immigrated to the United States in 1958. In 1964 he married and soon settled in Millville.
Luciano owned and operated The Wig Shop in Vineland for 40 years. He then worked at Harrah's Casino in Atlantic City, first as a security guard, and then as a blackjack dealer. He retired in 2015.
He had many talents including the art of speaking five languages. Luciano was an avid cook, an accomplished artist, woodworker, golfer, and he achieved his fifth-degree black belt in Tae Kwon Do. He was a great family man, husband, and father, but most of all he loved his grandchildren.
Luciano will be sadly missed by his wife Doris (Friant); his children, Maria Loving and husband Dan of Wichita, KS, and Michael Bacchini and wife Julie Friedman of Glenmoore, PA; and three grandchildren, Brett Loving, Casey Loving, and Annika Bacchini.
A memorial service will be held at a later day, at the convenience of the family.
Arrangements are under the direction of Christy Funeral Home, Millville.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to the , as Louie would have liked to help as many others as possible.
Memories and expressions of sympathy for Luciano Bacchini may be shared on the Obituary Tribute Wall at www.christyfuneralservice.com.
Published in The Daily Journal from May 20 to May 21, 2020