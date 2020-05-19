|
|
Lucille Andersen
Minotola - Lucille "Oopy" Andersen of Minotola passed away on May 13, 2020 after an extended illness. Predeceased by her parents Carmen and Lucy (Dibiaso) Scarpa; mother-in-law Helen Andersen and grandson Colin Swiderski. Oopy was born and raised in Vineland and attended Vineland schools. Upon graduation she attended nursing school and attained her LPN. She worked at Newcomb Hospital in numerous areas including the Emergency room, post ICU and the 4th floor. She then worked for many doctor offices in the area. Oopy retired from Lincoln Shoprite after 18 years. Moving to Minotola in 1982 she was very involved in Our Lady of Victories school, which all of her children attended. Oopy was a loving wife and mother attending many, many dance recitals, baseball, softball and soccer games. She enjoyed cooking for her family, going to bingo and then graduated to the casinos later in life. Her pride and joys were her grandchildren Hailee and Matt! She is survived by her husband of 41 years Keith; son Michael Neiss; daughters Beth Jones (Chris) and Angela Swiderski (Tim); grandchildren Hailee and Matt Jones; sister Marie Abate (Tom) of Vineland and brother Carman Scarpa (Lois) of Avalon; father-in-law Glenn Andersen (Lily) of Florida; sister-in-law Barbara DeJesus of Tennessee. Also many nieces, nephews and their children; and her fur friend and protector Cocoa.
A celebration of life will take place at a later date. ARRANGEMENTS are under the supervision of Rone Funeral Service, 1110 E. Chestnut Avenue, Vineland, NJ 08360. To send online condolences please visit our website at www.RONEFUNERALSERVICE.com
Published in The Daily Journal from May 19 to May 21, 2020